Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 29,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $358.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

