Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,328.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 801.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CTRE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price target on CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

