Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $108.67 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $108,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $358.39 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.83.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

