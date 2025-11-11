Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.85.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $183.07 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average is $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,532.20. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,723.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,632.55. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 205.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

