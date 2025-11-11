Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of PCVX opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 75.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 41,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $3,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

