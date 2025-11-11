Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,324 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $59.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

