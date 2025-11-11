Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF $PFM

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after buying an additional 67,993 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $766,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 842,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PFM opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $732.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.