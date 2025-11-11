Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

