Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $375,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $PMT

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,623,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,982,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 275,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Catherine A. Lynch purchased 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $33,932.46. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,626.22. The trade was a 5.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.91 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 175.82%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.