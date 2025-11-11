Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 130,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspetuck Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

