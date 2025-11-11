3,195 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average is $169.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

