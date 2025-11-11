Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,248 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $48,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,827,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,255,000 after buying an additional 182,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,530,000 after buying an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,580,000 after acquiring an additional 854,325 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $259.14 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $259.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day moving average of $235.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

