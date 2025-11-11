Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $48,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

