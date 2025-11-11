Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 679.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shake Shack, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.67.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The company had revenue of $367.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.52.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

