Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,012,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $46,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 88,028 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 12.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 69.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 72,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amcor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

