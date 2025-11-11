Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $42,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in NetApp by 18.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $265,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $13,483,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,294. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

