Cvfg LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Cvfg LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Cvfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVV stock opened at $684.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $669.02 and its 200 day moving average is $632.42. The stock has a market cap of $718.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

