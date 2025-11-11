Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,345 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,413,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,290,000 after acquiring an additional 239,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,759,000 after purchasing an additional 98,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

