Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ESE stock opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.25. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.17 and a 12-month high of $226.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.18.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.