Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,204 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $38,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:CFG opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

