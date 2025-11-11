Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a $64.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 997.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

