Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 67,002 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $40,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $334,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 19.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

