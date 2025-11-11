Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,092.03 and last traded at GBX 1,080.50, with a volume of 45425980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,077.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,142 to GBX 1,122 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,189.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 948.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Guido Fürer bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 966 per share, for a total transaction of £125,580. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

