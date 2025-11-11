Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 4,030,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 888% from the average daily volume of 407,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
