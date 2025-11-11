GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 and last traded at GBX 0.75. Approximately 5,692,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 20,356,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80.

GSTechnologies Stock Down 9.9%

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.70.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

