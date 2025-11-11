Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 and last traded at GBX 2.80. Approximately 7,005,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 1,478,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.61. The stock has a market cap of £7.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

