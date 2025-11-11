London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Trading 33% Higher – What’s Next?

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) rose 33% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.99 and last traded at GBX 3.99. Approximately 712,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 106,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.

London & Associated Properties Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56.

London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. London & Associated Properties had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

