Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.50 and last traded at GBX 235, with a volume of 243709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy Trading Up 0.4%

About Ithaca Energy

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -21.98.

(Get Free Report)

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.