Head to Head Comparison: Upexi (UPXI) and Its Competitors

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Upexi to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Upexi has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi’s rivals have a beta of -15.10, meaning that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upexi and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $15.81 million -$13.68 million -0.59 Upexi Competitors $1.30 billion $24.78 million -9.41

Analyst Ratings

Upexi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Upexi. Upexi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Upexi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 1 0 1 1 2.67 Upexi Competitors 1040 2444 5062 281 2.52

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 362.69%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Upexi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -86.54% -54.33% -31.28% Upexi Competitors -435.62% -650.41% -16.57%

Summary

Upexi beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

