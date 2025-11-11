Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,584,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after buying an additional 10,278,893 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 13,331,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,312,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,520,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,671,000 after buying an additional 291,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,479,000 after acquiring an additional 823,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

SRE stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $400,001.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,128.75. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.