The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after buying an additional 134,620 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.