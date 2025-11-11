Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 663.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 835.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,217,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 25.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.