King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1.84 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $102.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.02.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.3428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

