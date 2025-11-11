Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,137,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,051 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 96.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 92.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 308,635 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 545,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,918,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 449,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $159.73.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $68,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,238. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $520,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $967,198.68. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,346 shares of company stock worth $5,028,258. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

