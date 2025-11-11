Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 96,423 Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 96,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,567 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 827.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $24,247,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $41.76.

ENPH opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $78.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

