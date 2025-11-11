Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,492,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,450,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,004 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.15. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

