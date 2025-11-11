Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after buying an additional 408,821 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,866 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,612,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VYMI opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $87.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

