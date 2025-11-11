RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in On Holding AG $ONON

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in ON by 118.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON by 3,392.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

ONON opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $944.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ON from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.