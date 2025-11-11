7,517 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.