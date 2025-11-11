Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 19,739 Shares of Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 19,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $93,760.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,508. The trade was a 49.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 18,502 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $83,999.08.

On Thursday, November 6th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 32,149 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $166,531.82.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of LYRA opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($5.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.79) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 404.56%. Analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.74% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.00.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

