King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 46,920 Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,515,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Karman during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,740,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karman during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $14,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter worth $33,985,000.

NYSE:KRMN opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 481.07. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $88.82.

Karman ( NYSE:KRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Karman in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Karman in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Karman from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Karman in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

