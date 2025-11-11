Integer (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Diron Smith Buys 1,116 Shares

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP Diron Smith purchased 1,116 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.04. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $517,228.62. This trade represents a 16.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. Integer Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Integer declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 1,542.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 103,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,501 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at $916,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Integer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Integer from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

