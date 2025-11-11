King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,518,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.9%
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 4.33%.The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFIN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Donnelley Financial Solutions
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.