King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,518,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.9%

DFIN stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 4.33%.The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFIN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

