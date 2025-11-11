King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 6,572 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,927,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 760,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE opened at $123.90 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

