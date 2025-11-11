Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,919,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,683,000 after acquiring an additional 345,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,809.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,213,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,744,000 after purchasing an additional 281,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.86. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

