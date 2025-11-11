Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock worth $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

