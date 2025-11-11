Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,832 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,562 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,189,000 after buying an additional 1,115,836 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 220,646.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,019,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 1,019,385 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,979,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,428,000 after buying an additional 872,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

