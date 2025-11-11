Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,916,000 after buying an additional 919,420 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in KE by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,973,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,546,000 after acquiring an additional 712,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in KE by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,172 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 777.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 4,771,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,131,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 431,977 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEKE opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. Barclays lowered their price target on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

