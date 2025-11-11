Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $79,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,761,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

