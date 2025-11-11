ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,255 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $58,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $257,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 322,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

